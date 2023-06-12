Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Energy Services of America in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 191.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

