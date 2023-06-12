Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Critical Comparison

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.68 $24.75 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.02 $582.00 million $5.27 5.61

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

