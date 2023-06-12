Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV opened at $0.40 on Monday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
About Enservco
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.