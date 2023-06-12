Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 73,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.