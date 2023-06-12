EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.77. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM opened at $211.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.63. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

