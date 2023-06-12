Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRGB. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

