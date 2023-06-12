Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

