Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $191.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.