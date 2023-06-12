Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $976.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.77. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $190.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.