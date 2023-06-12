Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

TeraWulf Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 154.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,730,128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Featured Articles

