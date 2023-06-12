Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 561,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,238. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

