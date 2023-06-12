Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GMBLP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.