Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:GMBLP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
