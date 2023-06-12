Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

