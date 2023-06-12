Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Etsy stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,141. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

