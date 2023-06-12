EverQuote, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $7,560,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 628,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 358,569 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1,570.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,559 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,139 shares of company stock valued at $187,771 over the last three months. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

