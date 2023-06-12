ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $42,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 292,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,350. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

