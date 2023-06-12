ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 263.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. 69,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.