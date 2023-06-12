ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,080 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

