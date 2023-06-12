ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. 185,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.