ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 519.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Warby Parker worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at $133,334,266.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 137,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

