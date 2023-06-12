ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

