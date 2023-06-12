ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.23. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.59 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,565 shares of company stock worth $2,241,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

