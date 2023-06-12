ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 103,364 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,364 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 318,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,133,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. 134,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Recommended Stories

