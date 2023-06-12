ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 14,984 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $32,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Pool Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $328.59. 63,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,948. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.56. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

