ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $119.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.
In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
