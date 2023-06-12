ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

OC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

