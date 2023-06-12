ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $152,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 229,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

