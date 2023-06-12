eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of eXp World worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Up 4.3 %

eXp World stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $21.50. 981,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 360.07%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 in the last ninety days. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.