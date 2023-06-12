F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.60. 109,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,025. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,918,121 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

