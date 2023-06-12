Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.49.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

