Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FURCF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

