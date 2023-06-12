Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $145.10. 269,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,421. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

