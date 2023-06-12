FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham Sells 1,785 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FibroGen stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

