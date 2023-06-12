FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham Sells 1,785 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FibroGen Stock Performance
FibroGen stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
