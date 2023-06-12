FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $61,906.32 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 555,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,359. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,173 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.