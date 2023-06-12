Financial Analysis: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 116.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit Realty Capital 0 7 2 0 2.22

Earnings and Valuation

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $43.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.22 Spirit Realty Capital $726.16 million 7.79 $285.52 million $2.28 17.56

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 44.28% 7.42% 3.85%

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats H&R Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at December 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of March 31, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.8% occupied.

