Financial Analysis: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -15.75% -15.30% Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Immunome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$104.20 million ($0.48) -3.54 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -1.92

This table compares Nuvation Bio and Immunome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvation Bio has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvation Bio and Immunome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 3 3 0 2.50 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Immunome has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given Nuvation Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than Immunome.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Immunome on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Immunome

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.