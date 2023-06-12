Financial Analysis: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.43 billion 10.89 $679.09 million $8.31 54.26 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.02 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

Profitability

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $527.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Lucira Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other. The CAG segment provides diagnostic and information management-based products and services for the companion animal veterinary industry, including in-clinic diagnostic solutions, outside reference laboratory services, and veterinary software and services. The Water segment offers innovative testing solutions for easy, rapid, and accurate detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops diagnostic tests, services, and related instrumentation that are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer efficiency, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other segment is composed of products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983, a

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

