Financial Contrast: Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 157.43 Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.04 -$555.16 million ($21.00) -0.12

Analyst Ratings

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 919.92%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05%

Summary

Oxbridge Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

