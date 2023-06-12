Financial Contrast: ProFrac (ACDC) and Its Competitors

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 5.12 ProFrac Competitors $2.77 billion $219.75 million -1.70

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.77% -0.59% 6.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 223 1179 2125 83 2.57

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.92%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.03%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

