Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.29.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Finning International Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$39.25 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.19.
Finning International Increases Dividend
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
Further Reading
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.