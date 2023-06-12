Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.29.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$39.25 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.19.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.