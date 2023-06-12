First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 210,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,087. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

