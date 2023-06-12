First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

AG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.69. 1,738,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.