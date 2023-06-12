FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.9 %

FCFS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.77. 40,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,413. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

