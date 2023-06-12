FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,105,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 489,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 131,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

