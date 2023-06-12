FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.72

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.72 and last traded at $239.29, with a volume of 37247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

