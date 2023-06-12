Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.4 %
FSI opened at $2.86 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70.
About Flexible Solutions International
