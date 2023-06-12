Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortive were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $68.20. 253,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,848. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

