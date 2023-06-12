Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

