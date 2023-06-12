Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $26.56. 1,164,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

