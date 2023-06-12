Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.91. 4,228,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,701,950. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

