Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Funko Stock Down 0.6 %

FNKO stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Articles

